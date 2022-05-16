 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pride of Dakota event dates released

Pride of Dakota (copy)

Hundreds of people stream through the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall in December 2020 looking for Christmas gifts at the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase.

 Mike McCleary

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has released the Pride of Dakota market and showcase dates for this year.

“We are pleased to offer events around the state again this year,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement. “Last year our showcases were attended by more than 37,800 people and supported more than 680 local businesses.”

The dates, events and times are:

  • Aug. 10 – Bismarck, Farmers and Artisans Market at the state Capitol parking lot, 3-8 p.m.
  • Sept. 9-10 – Dickinson Harvest Showcase – Friday, 4-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 28-29 – Minot Harvest Showcase – Friday, 4-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 4-5 – Grand Forks Holiday Showcase – Friday, 4-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 18-19 – Fargo Holiday Showcase – Friday 12-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 2-3 – Bismarck Holiday Showcase – Friday 12-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 500 North Dakota companies are members of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program. A list of retailers that stock Pride of Dakota products is at www.prideofdakota.nd.gov, in the Retailers section.

“North Dakotans are very supportive of products made, manufactured, processed or produced in the state,” Goehring said. “I encourage people to continue to support our state’s local businesses, not only during showcase season, but year-round.”

