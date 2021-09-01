 Skip to main content
Presidential disaster declaration granted for June storm damage
Presidential disaster declaration granted for June storm damage

President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Doug Burgum's request for a presidential major disaster declaration for storms in early June that caused more than $2.3 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure.

The presidential declaration is for eight counties: Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams. The storms on June 7-11 caused overland flooding and produced damaging winds and hail. The move makes FEMA public assistance available to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure.

“This declaration will provide critical relief to local governments that incurred substantial costs from the damaging June storms,” Burgum said in a statement.

