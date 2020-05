× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The holder of a Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Town that's worth $1 million has claimed the prize.

The New Town resident chose to remain anonymous, according to the state attorney general's office. The person has no immediate plans for the money.

The ticket won the prize in last Wednesday's draw. The Powerball jackpot for this Wednesday's draw is $59 million.

