Powerball ticket sold in Williston worth $100,000

A Powerball lottery ticket sold in Williston is worth $100,000 in the latest drawing.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in Saturday night's drawing, according to the state Lottery office. The winning numbers were 3, 25, 44, 53 and 64, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The ticket was sold at Simonson Station Store No. 6, at 1409 Second Ave. W. in Williston. The prize was $50,000, but the ticket buyer purchased the Power Play option, doubling the amount. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery office in Bismarck.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

