Powerball ticket sold in New Town worth $1 million

A Powerball ticket sold in New Town is worth $1 million after Wednesday night's drawing.

The ticket was a winner because it matched five white balls, according to the state attorney general's office. The winning numbers were 2, 20, 49, 61 and 67, and the Powerball was 20. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The ticket was sold at Jason’s Super Foods in New Town. The business will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling it.

“We are extremely excited to have been the only lottery to have a Match 5 Powerball winner in last night’s draw, the only lottery out of 48 that sell Powerball," state Lottery Director Randy Miller said. "If you have the winning ticket, the first thing you should do is sign the back of the ticket.”

Winners have about six months to claim their prize. Prizes over $599 must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery office in Bismarck, but because the office is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winner will need to contact the office by phone to receive special instructions. The number is 701-328-1574.

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday drawing is $51 million.

