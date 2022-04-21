 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerball ticket sold in Dickinson worth $100K

A Powerball lottery ticket sold in Dickinson is worth $100,000 in the latest drawing.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the North Dakota Lottery office. The winning numbers were 20, 30, 45, 55 and 56, and the Powerball was 14.

The ticket was sold at The Hub Convenience Store in Dickinson. The prize was $50,000, but the buyer purchased the Power Play option, doubling the amount. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

No one immediately contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize. The ticket holder has about six months to do so.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The jackpot for the Saturday draw is $400 million.

