Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck worth $100K; large jackpot won in California, Wisconsin

A Powerball lottery ticket sold in Bismarck is worth $100,000 in the latest drawing, which saw one of the largest jackpots in history claimed in two other states.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the North Dakota Lottery office. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46, and the Powerball was 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The ticket was sold at Horizon Market, 125 Durango Drive, in Bismarck. The prize was $50,000, but the buyer purchased the Power Play option, doubling the amount. Horizon Market will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

No one immediately contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize. The ticket holder has about six months to do so.

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, according to The Associated Press. The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million.

The jackpot was one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game, but it didn't rank among the Top 10 largest in U.S. lottery history. In the drawing there also were 14 other tickets that won several million dollars.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The jackpot for the Saturday draw is $20 million.

