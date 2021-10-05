 Skip to main content
Powerball ticket sold in Beulah worth $100,000
Lottery file photo

FILE PHOTO: A lottery sign is put up in a gas station.

A Powerball ticket purchased in Beulah is worth $100,000 in Monday night's drawing.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball, according to the state lottery office. The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69, and the Powerball was 15. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The ticket was sold at The Hub Convenience Store. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The ticket holder has about six months to claim the prize. Prizes over $599 must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery office, at 1720 Burlington Drive in Bismarck.

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday drawing is $20 million. 

