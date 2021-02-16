Power outages hit North Dakota's rural co-ops as cold air woes persist in southern US

Montana-Dakota Utilities, which serves many customers in Bismarck-Mandan, does not anticipate any outages, spokesman Mark Hanson said. MDU is under the other grid operator that reaches North Dakota, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator. It has not issued the same directives as SPP for its utilities, which also tend to be in the middle of the country.

Grid operators are tasked with balancing the demand for electricity across the many states they span with the output of power generated by sources such as coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, wind and solar.

"Their job is to make sure everybody on their system has power at all times, and when they're short of (meeting) demand, that means everybody has to cut back to make it work," Engbrecht said.

North Dakota, which is coming out of a lengthy cold snap itself, doesn't normally have a problem with outages when the temperature drops significantly in the Upper Midwest. But because its utilities are part of regional grids operating across many states, they share in the burden when severe weather hits in other areas that are not prepared to handle it, Engbrecht said.

It's unclear how long the rolling outages will continue, though the power pool said Monday that the situation could last for several days.