Power outages hit North Dakota's rural co-ops as cold air woes persist in southern US

The frigid weather in the south-central U.S. continues to plague North Dakota's electric cooperatives, many of whom were dealing with power outages Tuesday morning or seeking to curb their loads in other ways under directives from a regional grid operator.
Capital Electric Cooperative, which serves parts of Burleigh and Sheridan counties, said at least one-third of its 21,000 members were without power at one point Tuesday morning from Bismarck to Wilton. The co-op said the outages are rolling and seem to last about 45 minutes before the lights come back on, while others are in the dark.
"We had no warning of this at all," spokesman Wes Engbrecht said.
Nor does Capital Electric have control over who loses power and when, as that's managed through one of its power suppliers, the Western Area Power Administration. WAPA is a member of the grid operator known as the Southwest Power Pool, which said Tuesday that it's requiring "controlled interruptions" of electric service throughout its 14-state region that spans the middle of the country from North Dakota to Texas.
"This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole," the power pool said in a Facebook post. "Individuals in the SPP service territory should take steps to conserve energy use and follow their local utilities' instructions regarding conservation, local conditions and the potential for outages to their homes and businesses."
Montana-Dakota Utilities, which serves many customers in Bismarck-Mandan, does not anticipate any outages, spokesman Mark Hanson said. MDU is under the other grid operator that reaches North Dakota, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator. It has not issued the same directives as SPP for its utilities, which also tend to be in the middle of the country.
Grid operators are tasked with balancing the demand for electricity across the many states they span with the output of power generated by sources such as coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, wind and solar.
"Their job is to make sure everybody on their system has power at all times, and when they're short of (meeting) demand, that means everybody has to cut back to make it work," Engbrecht said.
North Dakota, which is coming out of a lengthy cold snap itself, doesn't normally have a problem with outages when the temperature drops significantly in the Upper Midwest. But because its utilities are part of regional grids operating across many states, they share in the burden when severe weather hits in other areas that are not prepared to handle it, Engbrecht said.
It's unclear how long the rolling outages will continue, though the power pool said Monday that the situation could last for several days.
Texas was among the first states to deal with rolling outages Monday morning, as demand for power soared at the same time the cold weather caused disruptions to natural gas supplies used for heating and power. Coal, gas and nuclear plants were dealing with frozen instruments, contributing to the outages, and wind turbines iced up and had to stop operating.
Most of Texas operates under its own grid, but similar cold weather issues hit other parts of the south-central U.S. where the power pool operates. As Monday progressed, outages occurred as far north as Nebraska for short periods of time under an order from SPP. North Dakota's rural electric cooperatives kept their lights on for the most part, making adjustments to curtail their loads by taking steps such as temporarily turning off members' water heaters registered for energy-savings programs.
By Tuesday morning, the power pool issued yet another directive to curtail power. The order appeared to affect most electric co-ops in North Dakota, said Josh Kramer, executive vice president and general manager of the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. Mor-Gran-Sioux Electric in south-central North Dakota said on Facebook that its members might have outages, as did Roughrider Electric in west-central North Dakota. Verendrye Electric in the Minot area said some its members had lost power.
The Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative in the western part of the state sought to avoid shutting off power for its residential customers and asked bigger commercial and industrial customers to save energy, spokeswoman Jessica George said.
The co-op serves parts of the Bakken, where oil patch facilities use large amounts of electricity. Larger customers powered down some of their equipment and some fired up backup generators in response to the request from Mountrail-Williams.
The co-op did the same.
"We are running on a generator on our campus in Williston so we can conserve energy," George said.
