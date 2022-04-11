Potentially 'historic' blizzard to blanket North Dakota; Bismarck-Mandan could see 2 feet of snow

A blizzard that forecasters say has the potential to be "historic" and "crippling" is descending on North Dakota and threatening to linger much of the week.

"This is going to be historic for some areas," said Jason Anglin, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Bismarck office. "It's going to be tough to travel, the impact to the ranching community is going to be big, even the impact to the power community -- there's going to be a lot of water in this snow; it could bring down trees and bring down power lines."

Most of western and central North Dakota is under a blizzard warning, with 10-24 inches of heavy snow expected to accumulate by Thursday evening. Locally higher amounts up to 30 inches are possible. The storm moving over the Rockies from the Pacific Northwest will begin in the southwestern part of the state about 7 a.m. Central time Tuesday and blanket the entire western two-thirds by Tuesday evening. Some of the precipitation could fall as rain, particularly on Tuesday, though there is little concern about ice.

Nearly all of eastern North Dakota is under a winter storm watch, with forecasters having less certainty of impacts in the southeast.

Forecasters have the highest confidence in impacts from Dickinson to Bismarck to Minot, though a slight north-to-northwest shift in the storm track early Monday brought a little more uncertainty to the Bismarck area, according to Anglin. The capital city is still expected to get 16-27 inches of snow, with Dickinson in store for 20-31 inches and Minot in line for 19-31 inches.

"We'll kind of be in that bullseye," Anglin said.

The snowfall could set records. Bismarck's record for April 12 is 3 inches; for April 13 it's 6.6 inches. Both records were set in the mid-1980s, according to National Weather Service data.

AccuWeather forecasters warned of a "storm of the century." Winds will gust to 50 mph and possibly even 60 mph in some areas. That could create drifts up to 20 feet, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz.

Anglin said to "expect major travel delays both driving and flying with this."

The storm also will present challenges for ranchers in the middle of spring calving season.

"A system of this magnitude will require an all-hands-on-deck approach -- both in preparing for and getting through the storm," said Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of the North Dakota Stockmen's Association.

The moisture will be welcome, however. Long-term drought persists in western North Dakota as farmers begin their spring planting season, and many ranchers are hoping to rebound from a poor hay production year in 2021.

"We have been praying for moisture for more than a year, and now it appears that those prayers will be answered -- in a very, very big way," Ellingson said.

Snow from the blizzard could contain an inch or two of liquid precipitation -- perhaps even three inches in some areas, according to Anglin. That won't end the drought but will "put a dent" in it, he said.

Officials don't expect the large amount of moisture to lead to any significant flooding following the storm, at least in western and central North Dakota.

"What helps us with this system is it's going to be cold for the next week; it's going to be a slow melt," Anglin said.

A southward dip in the jet stream will bring colder Canadian air into the region, according to AccuWeather. High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan through the weekend are forecast in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with overnight lows dropping into the teens. Typically this time of year, highs are in the mid-50s and lows are in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

For people who didn't experience the devastating April 1997 blizzard in North Dakota, "This could be an event like that for them," said Corey King, weather service emergency response specialist in Bismarck. He said there are similarities between this storm and the one 25 years ago, and "I think it's going to be one of those kinds of storms that people are potentially talking about for years to come."

Getting ready

"Significant" impacts from the storm are expected in the Bismarck-Mandan area during the day Tuesday, with the "extreme" part of the storm occurring in the metro area from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will slowly ease over the following 24 hours.

Bismarck city officials on Monday urged residents to move and keep vehicles off the streets.

"This will be a heavy, wet snow and vehicles parked on the street could be buried with snow and become a hindrance," Public Works Senior Administrative Assistant Gale Nicholson said in a statement.

Officials also urged residents to be patient with snow removal, which can be difficult while a storm is ongoing. City crews will work with emergency managers to deal with any emergencies. More snow removal information is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal.

Bismarck postponed its annual Spring Clean-up Week, which had been scheduled next week, due to the storm. The week when residents can place bulky items on the boulevard for special pickup is now set for May 2-5.

The Mandan Fire Department recommended area residents prepare an emergency kit with supplies for at least three days, including food, water, a radio, a first aid kit, flashlights and batteries, and a backup cellphone charger. Residents also are advised to plan family communications, ensure they have functioning carbon monoxide detectors and keep fire hydrants clear of snow. Montana Dakota-Utilities urged residents to keep natural gas meters and furnace vent areas clear of snow.

Williston State College in a statement said it will close for the week at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday "given the significance of the weather system moving into the area, and for the safety of our students, faculty and staff." Regular office hours will resume next Monday, and classes will resume Tuesday, following the observance of Easter Monday.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said all residents in the storm's path should be on guard.

"In the hardest-hit areas, people need to plan to be self-sufficient for several days with enough water, food and supplies, as it may take considerable time to clear roadways from the snow that will fall and then blow and drift," he said. "Power outages may occur as well, adding more challenges for people in these areas."

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

