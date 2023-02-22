Snow from a dynamic cross-country storm set a record in Bismarck on Tuesday, with more expected before the system moves out of North Dakota late Thursday.

The 4.5 inches of snow that fell at the Bismarck Airport on Tuesday smashed the city's Feb. 21 record of 3.2 inches, set just last year, according to the National Weather Service.

A second wave of snow was forecast for Bismarck-Mandan late Wednesday into early Thursday, with another 2-4 inches expected. Forecasters said winds gusting to 25-30 mph could lead to blowing and drifting snow.

Conditions were expected to be worse in southeastern North Dakota, with a blizzard warning in effect from Wednesday afternoon through midday Thursday. Up to half a foot of snow and wind gusts of 45 mph were forecast. Difficult travel conditions were expected.

Arctic air also was blanketing North Dakota, leading to subzero temperatures on Wednesday and a warning for wind chills in the minus 30s and 40s into early Friday. Bismarck's forecast high temperature for Thursday is minus 5 degrees -- a nearly 50-degree drop from Saturday, when the high reached 42.

The powerful storm was stretching across the northern U.S. from coast to coast. Blizzard warnings were in effect in parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wyoming. Various other types of winter weather advisories and warnings were posted in about 20 states. Nearly 24 million people across the country were under either a blizzard or winter storm warning on Wednesday morning, according to the weather service.

“Winter is back with a vengeance across the north central states,” AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Kristina Shalhoup said.

Storm disasters

Bismarck as of midday Wednesday had received just under 60 inches of snow this winter -- nearly 25 inches above normal. The city's record snowfall for an entire winter is 101.6 inches, in 1996-97. The bulk of this winter's snow came in November and December, when a series of severe early season storms hit the state.

President Joe Biden earlier this month issued a disaster declaration for the counties of Dickey, Kidder, Mercer, Nelson, Ransom, Sargent and Wells in response to a record-setting Nov. 9-11 storm. The preliminary damage estimate was $1.75 million, including $125,000 for snow removal, according to the governor's office.

Officials with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services will virtually conduct an informational briefing from 10 a.m. to noon Central time Thursday for counties, cities, townships and tribes included in the presidential disaster declaration. The briefing also will be recorded. Officials will detail the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program and its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

To request a video link or to ask questions, contact Emergency Services Disaster Recovery Chief Justin Messner at 701-328-8107.

Biden last July declared a disaster for 40 North Dakota counties impacted by severe storms and flooding last April and May. That weather caused an estimated $57 million in damages to public infrastructure.

FEMA recently approved an additional $3.1 million in public aid related to that disaster: $1.7 million to McKenzie Electric Cooperative to help repair its distribution system, and $1.4 million to Verendrye Electric Co-op for the same purpose. FEMA has now provided about $11 million in assistance related to the storms that downed thousands of power poles.

Burleigh and Morton counties were not included in either presidential disaster declaration.