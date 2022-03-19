'Pore space' a growing issue for North Dakota's energy industry, landowners

The North Dakota Supreme Court will hear a case next week about tiny cavities within rocks, a topic of growing importance for the energy industry and landowners.

“This is a new area of law for everyone, industry included,” said Derrick Braaten, a lawyer representing a group of landowners who sued the state over a law they say deprives them of their right to compensation for the use of those cavities.

Braaten spoke about the lawsuit at a conference in Bismarck earlier this week hosted by his client, the Northwest Landowners Association. The event focused on issues surrounding how the energy industry uses rock cavities -- more formally known as “pore space” -- to store substances.

Braaten described the topic as “some of the most complicated law I have ever encountered.” It has been at the center of a handful of recent court cases in North Dakota, and it’s something state legislators have waded into several times in recent years.

The law in question before the Supreme Court stems from Senate Bill 2344 passed in 2019, a measure supported by the state’s oil and gas industry.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council is not a party named in the lawsuit, but it submitted a brief to the Supreme Court in favor of keeping the law on the books. The group said older state laws governing the use of pore space lacked definitions for terms such as “surface owner,” “land” and “pore space,” leading to uncertainty about whether an energy company needs to compensate landowners for using the cavities.

“That uncertainty occurred against the backdrop of an unprecedented increase in oil and gas exploration and production in North Dakota over the past two decades and an increased need to use pore space for purposes related to that exploration and production,” the Petroleum Council said.

The law provides clarity, according to the trade group.

There are a variety of reasons why an energy company might want to use pore space, which belongs to the surface landowner.

A significant amount of saltwater comes to the earth’s surface with oil and gas production, and it’s typically injected back underground where it’s stored in rock cavities.

A company might seek to temporarily inject natural gas underground for storage until it is needed, such as when the weather turns bitterly cold and residents crank up their gas furnaces.

And businesses are increasingly looking to capture the climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol and power plants to store permanently underground in North Dakota. In some cases, the carbon dioxide injected into pore space could help bolster oil production in old oil fields.

“These are just a few of the purposes for which pore space has been and may yet be used as North Dakota’s oil and gas fields mature,” the Petroleum Council said.

The Northwest Landowners Association sued the state over the law in July 2019, saying the changes enacted by it amount to a taking of property owners’ pore space and deny them the ability to fight energy companies in court if a dispute arises.

Northeast District Judge Anthony Benson ruled in their favor in early 2021, declaring the law unconstitutional and concluding that it “acts to give North Dakota landowners’ value from pore space to the oil and gas industry, for free, under the guise of the North Dakota Industrial Commission."

The state and oil producer Continental Resources, which intervened in the case, appealed to the Supreme Court.

“North Dakota mineral owners and their lessees have an implied right to use the surface estate, including pore space, for certain disposal operations, without compensating the surface owner,” the state’s appeal reads. “The implied right is based upon the state’s police powers and the principle of the dominant mineral interest.”

Police powers refer to the state’s ability to enact and enforce laws -- in this case, the state Industrial Commission’s ability to regulate oil and gas development. The dominant mineral interest refers to a mineral owner’s right to use the surface estate -- which he or she may not own -- to develop the minerals.

The 2019 law and the subsequent litigation come on the heels of several disputes between individual landowners and oil producers over issues surrounding pore space.

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the state, Braaten envisions more landowners going it alone in court to challenge the law.

“That’s what the Northwest Landowners is trying to avoid by bringing this litigation, to try to get this decided for everyone all at once,” he told conference attendees. “If they are unsuccessful, it is going to revert to landowners themselves, and you are going to be stuck making these arguments in order to get compensation.”

The road ahead

Regardless of the Supreme Court’s eventual ruling, issues surrounding pore space aren’t likely to disappear in North Dakota.

The Legislature revisited the topic last year, passing Senate Bill 2065 to set up the regulatory framework for establishing underground storage facilities for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. State regulators and the oil and gas industry supported the measure, while the landowners group opposed it.

Meanwhile, the potential for a massive carbon management industry looms over North Dakota. Several coal and ethanol plants in the state are looking to capture their emissions, and a major carbon dioxide pipeline is planned to bring in emissions from across the Midwest for injection into the pore space of Mercer and Oliver counties. The implication of those projects for landowners was a hot topic at this week’s conference.

A California policy favoring low-carbon fuels and a federal tax credit are major factors driving carbon capture projects, said Tara Righetti, a law professor at the University of Wyoming who has researched issues surrounding pore space and carbon capture.

“Because there is an alignment of commercial incentives and federal money behind it, I think it is really going to happen,” she told the conference audience.

Various federal policy proposals meant to rein in carbon emissions could play a role, too, if enacted.

“I think you could see new potential revenue streams developing for the use of pore space,” Righetti said.

A question weighed on the minds of some conference attendees: How much might the use of their pore space be worth?

The answer isn’t clear. Righetti said few commercial terms are publicly available within the United States.

“There aren’t a ton of copies of pore space leases that have been entered into out there to look at,” she said. “It’s really hard to put a finger on the value.”

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

