Politicians place friendly wagers on the Bison

Some Upper Midwest politicians are staking food and potential embarrassment on the outcome of Saturday's Football Championship Subdivision national title game pitting the North Dakota State University Bison against the Montana State Bobcats.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven both have made friendly wagers with their counterparts in Montana -- Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines.

If the Bison win, Burgum gets a gift basket with Montana-made goods. If the Bobcats prevail, Gianforte gets a basket of North Dakota treats such as Dot's Pretzels and Cloverdale sausage. The losing governor must also post a photo of himself on social media wearing the winning team's jersey.

Whichever senator wins will take home steaks, while the losing senator must wear the winning team's jersey for a photo.

Game time in Frisco, Texas, is 11 a.m. The Bison are seeking their ninth FCS title since 2011.

