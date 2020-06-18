Police identify pilot killed in crash at Mandan airport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The pilot who died in the crash of a small airplane at the Mandan Municipal Airport last weekend was a Stanton-area farmer and former gas plant worker.

Police on Thursday identified the victim as Joel Pfliger, 57. He died about 1:45 p.m. Saturday when his homebuilt aircraft crashed after takeoff. The Van's RV-8 plane burned and was destroyed in the incident, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane is a two-seat, single-engine aircraft made for aerobatics that is built from a kit, according to the Van's Aircraft website. Pfliger was alone in the plane and died at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash. The agency had not yet issued a preliminary report as of midday Thursday.

Pfliger was a full-time farmer and a mechanical engineer who worked at Dakota Gasification Co. north of Beulah for 24 years until retiring in 2012, according to an obituary published by the family.