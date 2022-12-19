Plowabunga, Plow Force One and Sleetwood Mac: Name-A-Plow contest winners announced

Winning entries for this year's Name-A-Plow Contest in North Dakota drew inspiration from movies, surfing culture, computer terminology, rap music and even presidential transportation.

The contest hosted by the state Department of Transportation is in its second year. The agency looks for "punny, witty or creative snowplow name ideas," and picks one winner in each of its eight districts.

Winners announced Monday were:

Bismarck District: Plowabunga, an apparent takeoff from the surfing exclamation "cowabunga!"

Devils Lake District: Scoop Dogg, just one letter away from the legendary rap artist Snoop Dogg.

Dickinson District: Big Leplowski, potentially from a fan of the 1989 crime comedy film "The Big Lebowski."

Fargo District: Plow Force One, a ground version of the U.S. president's Air Force One airplane.

Grand Forks District: Austin Plowers, undoubtedly inspired by the Austin Powers movie franchise.

Minot District: CtrlSaltDelete, alluding to the computer keyboard command control-alt-delete.

Valley City District: Sleetwood Mac, influenced by the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, or possibly in memory of one of its famous members, Christine McVie, who died Nov. 30 at age 79.

Williston District: Blizzard Buster, timely after last week's multiday snowstorm.

Winners will get the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, and the plow will be adorned with the moniker.

There were 890 names submitted over a three-week span in November, up from 850 in the contest's inaugural year.

"We are thrilled that our second Name-A-Plow Contest had even more submissions than the first,” DOT Director Ron Henke said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who submitted a name and thank you especially to our snowplow operators who work long hours in tough conditions to keep North Dakota moving."

A list of vehicle emergency kit items and winter driving tips is at ndresponse.gov. Drivers can download the ND Roads app and go to travel.dot.nd.gov for the latest road information.