Plane crash at Minot airport leaves pilot with minor injuries

A 24-year-old student pilot crashed a small plane while attempting to take off at Minot International Airport on Sunday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The Minot man was unable to get the Cessna 172N single engine plane fully airborne at about 2 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. The pilot was transported to Trinity Hospital with minor injuries. The aircraft sustained major damage upon impact with the runway.
The incident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. The name of the pilot was not immediately released.