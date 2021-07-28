Pipeline to store synfuels plant's carbon emissions locally approved by North Dakota regulators

North Dakota regulators have approved a permit for a pipeline that will transport carbon dioxide captured from Basin Electric’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant to a nearby site for underground storage.
The pipeline will extend 7 miles from the Mercer County plant to a series of proposed wells where CO2 would be injected deep into rock formations below the earth’s surface.
“By mile, this is a short pipeline but I would argue it is one of the most important pipeline projects North Dakota has seen because it does signal the next chapter in energy development,” said Brian Kroshus, a member of the Public Service Commission, which voted unanimously Wednesday to permit the project.
The synfuels plant produces synthetic natural gas derived from lignite coal, along with a host of other products. Basin subsidiary Dakota Gasification Co. already pipes carbon dioxide generated by the plant north to old oil fields in Canada, where it’s used to boost oil output. Basin says the synfuels plant’s carbon capture equipment is working at about two-thirds of its capacity to meet the demand of Canadian customers, and more of the gas could be stored locally.
State leaders have embraced the idea of capturing carbon dioxide from industrial sources and injecting it underground for permanent storage, rather than allow it to be released into the atmosphere where it contributes to climate change.
“North Dakota is going to be a leader,” Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak said. “This is an important step in the right direction.”
Some coal-fired power plants in North Dakota are looking to install the technology, which is in its infancy and expensive for such a facility. But the synfuels plant’s operations are different, and it has long had a system in place to capture the gas. Several ethanol plants in North Dakota are also working to capture their carbon emissions.
The flurry of announcements by North Dakota companies to capture their emissions and store them underground is partly the result of a federal tax credit that aims to make the projects more financially viable.
The proposed pipeline connecting to the synfuels plant is estimated to cost $25 million and could become operational in August 2022.
Basin, meanwhile, might sell the synfuels plant to Bakken Energy, which is working with Mitsubishi Power Americas to establish a hydrogen hub across the state. Commissioner Randy Christmann said he’s glad to hear that the plan is to pursue the pipeline and injection system regardless of the owner.
