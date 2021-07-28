Pipeline to store synfuels plant's carbon emissions locally approved by North Dakota regulators

North Dakota regulators have approved a permit for a pipeline that will transport carbon dioxide captured from Basin Electric’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant to a nearby site for underground storage.

The pipeline will extend 7 miles from the Mercer County plant to a series of proposed wells where CO2 would be injected deep into rock formations below the earth’s surface.

“By mile, this is a short pipeline but I would argue it is one of the most important pipeline projects North Dakota has seen because it does signal the next chapter in energy development,” said Brian Kroshus, a member of the Public Service Commission, which voted unanimously Wednesday to permit the project.

The synfuels plant produces synthetic natural gas derived from lignite coal, along with a host of other products. Basin subsidiary Dakota Gasification Co. already pipes carbon dioxide generated by the plant north to old oil fields in Canada, where it’s used to boost oil output. Basin says the synfuels plant’s carbon capture equipment is working at about two-thirds of its capacity to meet the demand of Canadian customers, and more of the gas could be stored locally.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}