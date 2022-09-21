Pipeline strike results in 8,400-gallon spill in Williams County

An oil spill caused by a contractor striking a pipeline released about 8,400 gallons of crude in Williams County, impacting agricultural land.
Pipeline operator Enable Bakken Crude reported the spill to the state Department of Environmental Quality on Monday. Stealth Oilwell Services was the contractor that struck the line about 14 miles south of Tioga, according to DEQ.
No waterways were impacted, according to the spill report filed with the state.
The pipeline has been shut down. Workers are repairing it and have recovered most of the spilled oil, according to the state. Environmental Quality officials have inspected the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and cleanup.