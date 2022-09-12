Pipeline spill leaks into creek near Williston; investigators continue to monitor cleanup

A pipeline spill detected over the weekend released more than 400,000 gallons of oilfield wastewater, with contamination entering a tributary of the Missouri River and causing some fish to die, state investigators said Monday.

Zavanna LLC estimates about 9,800 barrels, or 411,600 gallons, of produced water spilled about 7 miles northeast of Williston. The produced water, a byproduct of oil production, reached Stony Creek, which empties into the Missouri River, said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

The spill occurred about 7 to 8 miles from the river, Suess said, adding that there are a number of stock dams in place to mitigate contamination. Several chub minnows and small carp have been reported as wildlife impacts, Suess said.

Department of Environmental Quality personnel are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and cleanup. Most of the land near the spill site is agricultural land, and there are no reports of affected drinking water at this time, Suess told the Tribune.

Cleanup crews from Strike Consulting, a third-party consulting group hired to help with remediation, were on site within a couple of hours after the spill was detected, Zavanna CEO David Hodges told the Tribune. Crews placed booms along the creek to contain the spill and all private landowners in that area have been made aware of the spill, Hodges said.

“As of this morning, we had booms in places, sheen contained and they were fortifying kind of like a pseudo little dam type area to stop flow. That area of the river is not like a quick-flowing stream. It’s kind of stagnant in places. So we’re able to dam up the sheen as best as we could,” Hodges said.

A spill report shows that an anomaly was detected through the pipeline monitoring system on Sunday. A Zavanna employee went to inspect the neighboring well pads and located the spill.

Hodges said the pipeline is believed to have been leaking for no more than five days before it was detected. The pipeline was shut down as of Sunday.

The pipeline, which is made of Fiberspar, has been in operation for approximately eight to 10 years, with Zavanna owning the pipeline since its construction.

“We follow a more stringent program than regulations currently require. We test every quarter instead of once a year,” Hodges said. “The problem is the pipeline system isn’t running at like super high pressure. So we’re monitoring via meters and we had some meter discrepancy.”

The company has a spill prevention containment control plan set up for events like this.

“We were below industry averages as far as spills are concerned and this is one of those events that we’re going to use to continue to make ourselves better as a group," Hodges said. "We’re also going to absolutely clean this up to the best of our ability. We take these kinds of things very seriously, and we’re going to take care of this.”