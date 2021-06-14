Pipeline leaks saltwater into McKenzie County wheat field

An equipment failure caused a pipeline to spill saltwater into a McKenzie County wheat field.

Goodnight Midstream estimated that 1,800 barrels or 75,600 gallons of fluid spilled from its pipeline last Thursday.

Saltwater is known as brine or produced water within the oil industry. It's a byproduct of oil production and is typically injected deep underground for permanent storage. It can render land infertile when it spills.

Goodnight Midstream was working to clean up the spill on Monday, according to a report maintained by the state Department of Environmental Quality. The spill began on a hill and the fluid flowed downward through the wheat field, traveling along "many small paths," the report said.

The incident happened about 3 miles north of Johnsons Corner, which lies east of Watford City.

Environmental Quality staff are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, the agency said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

