Pipeline leaks saltwater in McKenzie County
Pipeline leaks saltwater in McKenzie County

A pipeline in McKenzie County leaked saltwater this week, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Tallgrass Energy reported the spill from one of its pipelines to the state on Monday. The company estimated 850 barrels or 35,700 gallons spilled, affecting private property about 7 miles south of Watford City, according to a report it filed with the state.

Saltwater is known as produced water or brine in the oil fields, and it can render land infertile when it spills. It's a byproduct of oil production, typically transported by truck or pipeline from an oil well to a disposal site.

Tallgrass told the state it shut down the pipeline and has brought in equipment to clean up the spill. It had not determined what caused the leak.

State investigators will continue to monitor cleanup efforts, Environmental Quality said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

