Pipeline leaks saltwater at Mountrail County oilfield site

A leaky pipeline resulted in a saltwater spill Sunday in Mountrail County, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reported Monday.

The incident occurred at the Iverson 11-14H CTB central tank battery site 13 miles north of New Town. The site operator, BNN North Dakota, estimated that 800 barrels or 33,600 gallons of saltwater were released. At least half of the fluid has been recovered, according to the state.

Saltwater also is known as brine or produced water in the oilfields, and it comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites. It's typically injected back underground for permanent storage.

A state inspector has visited the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, the Oil and Gas Division said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

