Pipeline builder fined $50,000 for violations; Andeavor built outside approved route

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is composed of Randy Christmann, left, Julie Fedorchak, center, and Sheri Haugen-Hoffart.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has levied a $50,000 fine against Andeavor Field Services LLC for several violations surrounding a natural gas liquids pipeline project.

Andeavor committed permit violations and constructed parts of its pipeline project outside the permitted route, according to PSC Chair Julie Fedorchak. Parts of the pipeline are in Billings, McKenzie and Stark counties. 

The PSC approved the final route corridor along with the fine Wednesday. Fedorchak said these were “pretty substantial violations,” and the company and PSC staff negotiated the $50,000 fine.

“I will say that’s one of our higher fines; it’s not the highest, but it’s the second-highest siting fine that we’ve issued,” Fedorchak said.

She said the company obtained the needed permit prior to construction "but then they pretty much just built (the pipeline) without a lot of concern for what the permit requirements said."

Andeavor attorney Lawrence Bender in a statement to the Tribune said, "Andeavor is pleased to have finalized this settlement stemming from our 2018 pipeline construction project. Andeavor continues to operate the pipeline consistent with our values of safety and environmental stewardship."

PSC staff became aware of the violations two years after construction when they received the final documents showing how the pipeline had been built, Fedorchak said. There were four points where the construction went outside the approved corridor and that “is a significant problem,” she said. 

One of the deviations was 4 feet outside the corridor for 25 feet, according to Fedorchak. 

“Others were 77 feet outside the corridor for 450 feet of distance in length,” she said. “They went 1,380 feet outside the corridor for a mile -- a full mile -- and then they extended the pipeline 1,000 feet longer than was permitted, and they went outside the corridor in that case 3,600 feet.”

The three-member commission voted unanimously to approve the fine. 

“I would have accepted something somewhat higher too. I certainly could not have supported anything less,” Commissioner Randy Christmann said.

Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart said Andeavor's actions were "very unacceptable" and that she considers the fine "low."

“In the future when we see such a blatant disregard to the corridor that’s approved, I’m not going to fine future violations of this to be that low of a magnitude in a fine,” she said.

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

