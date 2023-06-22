A 48-year-old Westhope man suffered serious injuries Thursday when the small airplane he was flying crashed into a field, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The 1965 Piper Pawnee airplane departed from the Westhope airport about 12:20 p.m. Thursday and later crashed into a field northwest of the airport, authorities said. A Piper Pawnee is a common crop-spraying plane.

The Highway Patrol responded along with the Bottineau County Sheriff’s Department, Westhope Fire Department, Westhope Ambulance and Trinity First Response. The pilot was transported for treatment of serious injuries, the Patrol said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.