Pilot killed in Emmons County crash known for honoring soldiers with flyovers

The pilot of a crop duster who died when the plane crashed Tuesday in Emmons County was known for performing flyovers to honor members of the military.

Linton resident Michel Gunia, 63, told The Bismarck Tribune during a 2019 interview that he considered it an honor to fly over ceremonies at cemeteries across North Dakota on days such as Memorial Day. He would do so in his 1941 North American AT-6, a World War II-era aircraft.

"They've done a lot for this country," he said of the military members in attendance and those buried below. "A lot gave everything they had."

Gunia was the owner of Northcentral Aviation in Linton, according to his LinkedIn profile and records from the North Dakota secretary of state's office.

The plane he was flying Tuesday morning was spraying crops when it severed a power line operated by the Western Area Power Administration and crashed, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The incident occurred southwest of Strasburg, a small town in south-central North Dakota near the state line.

Gunia was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been flying a 1975 single-engine Rockwell International S2R.