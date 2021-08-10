 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pilot dies in Emmons County crop duster crash
0 Comments

Pilot dies in Emmons County crop duster crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The pilot of a crop duster died Tuesday after the plane hit a power line in Emmons County and crashed into a field.

The plane was spraying crops about 7:40 a.m. when the incident occurred southwest of Strasburg, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Strasburg is a small town in south-central North Dakota near the state line.

The plane severed a high-voltage transmission line operated by the Western Area Power Administration, the patrol said.

The pilot, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The plane is a single-engine, fixed-wing Rockwell International S-2R, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash.

The patrol and the FAA also are investigating, and the Emmons County Sheriff's Department is assisting.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out these ant 'death circles' that sometimes trap these army critters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News