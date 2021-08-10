Pilot dies in Emmons County crop duster crash

The pilot of a crop duster died Tuesday after the plane hit a power line in Emmons County and crashed into a field.

The plane was spraying crops about 7:40 a.m. when the incident occurred southwest of Strasburg, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Strasburg is a small town in south-central North Dakota near the state line.

The plane severed a high-voltage transmission line operated by the Western Area Power Administration, the patrol said.

The pilot, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The plane is a single-engine, fixed-wing Rockwell International S-2R, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash.

The patrol and the FAA also are investigating, and the Emmons County Sheriff's Department is assisting.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

