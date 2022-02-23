Phone problems fixed in western North Dakota, linked to issues with telecom provider

Technology issues at a Fargo facility linked to a third-party telecommunications provider were the apparent cause of widespread phone problems across western North Dakota that disrupted 911 service on Tuesday.

The state Department of Emergency Services reported that the problem was fixed Tuesday evening. The situation had impacted emergency and other calls much of the day, "affecting primarily the western portion of North Dakota, including Bismarck-Mandan and Minot," department spokesman Eric Jensen said Wednesday.

Emergency Services and the North Dakota Association of Counties said the problem was tied to a third-party long-distance provider. Specifics were scarce Wednesday, and Lumen Technologies -- formerly CenturyLink -- didn't immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

During the outage, State Radio 911 calls were rerouted to the Red River Valley Dispatch Center in Fargo. Texting 911 remained functional. People also were able to call State Radio on its administrative line.

"I'm not aware of any (emergency) incidents that didn't get responded to," said Jason Horning, next generation 911 program manager for the Association of Counties.

The issue caused disruptions for landline phones, cellphones and internet services, as well.

"There were a lot of things broken yesterday that weren't related to 911," Horning said Wednesday.

The counties group expects a formal report on what happened in the coming days.

More information on 911 is at https://www.911.nd.gov/.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

