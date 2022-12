Pheasants Forever - North Dakota has rescheduled a landowner outreach event that was postponed in mid-December due to weather.

The event is from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department headquarters in Bismarck.

The topic is conservation programs that are available to landowners and agricultural producers. Officials from the Pheasants Forever nonprofit, Game and Fish, The Natural Resources Trust and the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service will speak.