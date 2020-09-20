Pheasant population up in North Dakota; hunters still will need to find 'hot spots'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s pheasant population continues to rebound from devastating drought three years ago, though a state wildlife expert says hunters still will need to find "hot spots" to have a successful hunt.

Roadside surveys conducted in late July and August indicate pheasant numbers are up from last year, along with sharp-tailed grouse and gray partridge, according to the state Game and Fish Department. The data is based on 275 survey runs made along 100 brood routes across the state.

“We had good residual cover to start the year, and good weather for nesting and brood-rearing,” upland game biologist RJ Gross said. “There were some areas that experienced abnormally dry periods throughout the summer, but nesting appeared to be successful.”

Total pheasants observed per 100 miles are up 38% from last year, though 14% below the 10-year average. Broods per 100 miles are up 30% from last year, but 16% below the 10-year average. Average brood size is up 10% from 2019 and just 5% below the 10-year average.