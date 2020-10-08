Pheasant hunters urged to be aware of fire danger

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is urging hunters to be aware of the daily fire danger index as pheasant season opens this weekend.

Thousands of hunters will be taking to the field in the midst of dry conditions and unseasonably warm weather. There's an elevated fire danger in some areas.

The National Weather Service issues the daily fire danger index to alert the public to conditions that might be conducive to wildfires. The index can change daily depending on temperature, wind and precipitation forecasts. It can be found at https://www.weather.gov/bis/fire.

Many counties also have implemented burn bans. More information is available at https://www.ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.

