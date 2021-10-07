Pettibone man killed in Highway 3 crash

A Pettibone man was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Kidder County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The 58-year-old’s name was not immediately released. He was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup that was southbound on Highway 3 about 9 miles north of Steele. The truck missed a curve just before 8:30 a.m., entered the west ditch and rolled, the patrol said.
The patrol is still investigating. The Kidder County Sheriff’s Department and Kidder County Ambulance also responded to the scene.
