 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pettibone man killed in Highway 3 crash
0 Comments

Pettibone man killed in Highway 3 crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Pettibone man was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Kidder County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 58-year-old’s name was not immediately released. He was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup that was southbound on Highway 3 about 9 miles north of Steele. The truck missed a curve just before 8:30 a.m., entered the west ditch and rolled, the patrol said.

The patrol is still investigating. The Kidder County Sheriff’s Department and Kidder County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News