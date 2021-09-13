Permit for oil refinery near national park to stay active after developer secures contract

The state issued a construction permit in 2018. Dirt work took place at the planned site of the refinery several years ago but the facility itself has not yet gone up. Meridian cited several reasons for the delays, including lawsuits filed by environmental groups over the permitting process, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a downturn in the oil industry last year.

Project financing has been delayed in part “by the effects of COVID, which are still having an impact on economic activity and supply chains globally and on the oil and gas industry and Meridian specifically,” Meridian Chairman and CEO William Prentice wrote to the state last month.

Environmental Quality has said dirt work alone is not enough to keep the permit active. Construction of the physical refinery either needed to begin at the site or elsewhere if components of the facility were to be built in another location and shipped to North Dakota. Or, the company could show that it had entered into a major construction-related contract.

The state last granted an extension of the permit in June. The permit would have expired this past Sunday had officials determined that Meridian had not met the conditions needed to keep it active.