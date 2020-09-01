Perdue: Second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is coming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The rules for a second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program are being written, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Monday, and he expects to announce the additional assistance for farmers and ranchers soon.

Perdue was speaking during the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, which this year is being held virtually from Medora.

Perdue was tapped to speak to the group virtually for the event, which runs through Wednesday and will feature a number of speakers, including North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and keynote speaker Beth Ford, who is President and CEO of Land O’Lakes.

Perdue said the first $16 billion in funding for CFAP’s first round was really geared to the first quarter, with the idea being to just get the assistance out the door as quickly as possible to those who need it.

CFAP round two will incorporate more of the producers' feedback, Perdue said, “to make it a program that works best for the people who truly need it.”

The remaining $3 billion in funds from the funding was put toward the Farmers to Families food boxes, which Perdue described as an overwhelming success — so much so an additional $1 billion is being authorized for it.