Perdue: Second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is coming

The rules for a second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program are being written, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Monday, and he expects to announce the additional assistance for farmers and ranchers soon.
Perdue was speaking during the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, which this year is being held virtually from Medora.
Perdue was tapped to speak to the group virtually for the event, which runs through Wednesday and will feature a number of speakers, including North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and keynote speaker Beth Ford, who is President and CEO of Land O’Lakes.
Perdue said the first $16 billion in funding for CFAP’s first round was really geared to the first quarter, with the idea being to just get the assistance out the door as quickly as possible to those who need it.
CFAP round two will incorporate more of the producers' feedback, Perdue said, “to make it a program that works best for the people who truly need it.”
The remaining $3 billion in funds from the funding was put toward the Farmers to Families food boxes, which Perdue described as an overwhelming success — so much so an additional $1 billion is being authorized for it.
Perdue recalled getting a phone call from President Donald Trump not long after media reports that milk was being dumped, vegetables plowed under, and, potentially, animals euthanized amid disrupted supply chains to restaurants and other communal type settings.
The Farmers to Families Food boxes grew out of that conversation, about how best to quickly pivot from sending things to restaurants and other communal settings to families whose lives were also being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Perdue said USDA was able to stand the Farmers to Families food box program up in just three weeks, where it would more typically take 12 to 18 months. He’s proud of that, and he calls it a “win-win-win” situation, because it helped not just one, not just two, but three groups of people.
It helped farmers find outlets for products that suddenly had no supply chain, and it helped families who weren’t certain where their next groceries might come from. But it also helped middlemen whose livelihoods were getting disrupted, such as truck drivers and service sector workers whose jobs had been idled due to the pandemic.
