Pennsylvania man injured in Williams County crash dies

Pennsylvania man injured in Williams County crash dies

{{featured_button_text}}

A Pennsylvania man has died of injuries he suffered in a crash in Williams County.

Dustin Laubach, 37, of Jershey Shore, Pa., was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended a tanker trailer that was slowing down to turn off U.S. Highway 2 about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, the Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 2 miles east of Ray. The pickup rolled onto its passenger side and slid onto the shoulder of the highway. Laubach was flown to a Minot hospital, where he died Friday, the patrol said.

The driver of the tanker trailer, Coby Ellis, 29, of American Falls, Idaho, was not injured.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News