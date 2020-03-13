Pennsylvania man injured in Williams County crash dies

A Pennsylvania man has died of injuries he suffered in a crash in Williams County.
Dustin Laubach, 37, of Jershey Shore, Pa., was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended a tanker trailer that was slowing down to turn off U.S. Highway 2 about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, the Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened about 2 miles east of Ray. The pickup rolled onto its passenger side and slid onto the shoulder of the highway. Laubach was flown to a Minot hospital, where he died Friday, the patrol said.
The driver of the tanker trailer, Coby Ellis, 29, of American Falls, Idaho, was not injured.