 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian struck and killed south of Huff; Bismarck man was walking in roadway
top story

Pedestrian struck and killed south of Huff; Bismarck man was walking in roadway

{{featured_button_text}}

A 43-year-old Bismarck man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Morton County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man was standing in the northbound lane of state Highway 1806 when he was hit by a car driven by a 49-year-old Bismarck man, according to the Highway Patrol. The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday,  2 miles south of Huff.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

Authorities had received several calls of a person walking in the roadway, and troopers were responding to the area when the crash occurred. The patrol is still investigating.  

0
1
1
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News