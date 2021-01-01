Pedestrian struck and killed south of Huff; Bismarck man was walking in roadway

A 43-year-old Bismarck man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Morton County.
The man was standing in the northbound lane of state Highway 1806 when he was hit by a car driven by a 49-year-old Bismarck man, according to the Highway Patrol. The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, 2 miles south of Huff.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.
Authorities had received several calls of a person walking in the roadway, and troopers were responding to the area when the crash occurred. The patrol is still investigating.