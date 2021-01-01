Pedestrian struck and killed south of Huff; Bismarck man was walking in roadway

A 43-year-old Bismarck man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Morton County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man was standing in the northbound lane of state Highway 1806 when he was hit by a car driven by a 49-year-old Bismarck man, according to the Highway Patrol. The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, 2 miles south of Huff.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

Authorities had received several calls of a person walking in the roadway, and troopers were responding to the area when the crash occurred. The patrol is still investigating.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0