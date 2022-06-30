Pedestrian bridge collapse closes part of Maah Daah Hey Trail; no one hurt

The collapse of a pedestrian bridge over Magpie Creek has closed a section of the Maah Daah Hey Trail in western North Dakota.
The collapse was discovered Tuesday afternoon, according to Treva Slaughter, spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service's Dakota Prairie Grasslands. No injuries were reported, she said.
"The long period of drought conditions, followed by plentiful rain this spring, caused portions of the creek bank to collapse, taking the bridge down with it," Slaughter said. "Our specialists are surveying the area near the collapse to identify a location for a temporary reroute."
The trail is closed from Magpie Trailhead to Ice Caves Junction in the Medora Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grasslands. Signs are posted. The Forest Service said identifying a temporary reroute is a priority.
It's too soon to know if the reroute will be permanent, according to Slaughter.
"That will be decided by the district ranger once the specialists complete their survey of the area," she said Thursday.
The Maah Daah Hey Trail is a 144-mile nonmotorized single track through the Badlands, for hiking, biking and horseback riding.