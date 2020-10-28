Paul VanDevelder: A tribute to Marilyn Cross Hudson

"For any author who dares to search for the authentic America, no source material can substitute for a walk down a section line road on the North Dakota prairie, or for the solitary voices of people whose bones were formed from the dust of prairie soil, or for the melody of the meadowlark's song that awakens spring mornings. In the search for America's truest narrative, where betrayal and loss are redeemed by the endurance and grit of its most resilient citizens, there are no proxies for those voices."
When I wrote those words of introduction to a book for Yale University Press, I was writing about Marilyn Hudson. Marilyn, who was administrator for the Three Affiliated Tribes Museum in New Town, taught me those things. We walked those section line roads together. We shared the miracle of the meadowlark's song, and she made certain that I heard the voices of people whose bones were formed from the dust of prairie soil.
Without Marilyn's generous spirit, without her wisdom and trust in me, the book that resulted from those efforts, "Coyote Warrior: One Man, Three Tribes, and the Trial that Forged a Nation," would never have happened. She was what I was looking for. She embodied that authenticity I was determined to find. Her bones, like those of the siblings and tribal members that she loved so dearly, were of the purest dust. When I sat at her kitchen table in that unassuming little house on that quiet street in Parshall, I knew my search was over.
Marilyn passed to the other side last week after losing a battle with the scourge. The scourge. COVID-19. The danger here is not in writing too little, but in writing too much. Her life was a big thing. The granddaughter of the revered Mandan/Hidatsa Chief Old Dog, and the daughter of Martin Cross, the MHA tribal chairman who fought Congress' unconstitutional taking of the tribes' treaty lands by the Pick-Sloan Plan in the 1940s, and the lifelong best friend and wife to her high school sweetheart, Kent Hudson, Marilyn carried her heritage with pride, humility, penetrating insight, devotion to justice, and unswerving loyalty, without complaint and on unbent shoulders. Her son, Charles, captured her beautifully: "She had a girl's heart, a woman's power, and a Native Woman's resilience. She was a living link to the stolen Missouri bottomlands and her hometown of Elbowoods. She loved North Dakota, she loved the Fort Berthold Reservation, the MHA people, and her home town of Parshall. She would want us all to accept death as we respect life."
And so we will, comforted in knowing that Marilyn Hudson now joins a parade of remarkable MHA women who witnessed a whole lot of history and helped lead their people through storms of heartbreaking cruelty and despair into a brighter day. She joins legends of the high plains: Phyllis Cross, Marie Wells, Tillie Walker, Louise Holding Eagle, Alyce Spotted Bear, and her beloved granddaughter, Cassie, to name just a few. The dust of their bones now forms the grit and soul of this land of paradox we live in, and the memory of their lives raises up a monument proclaiming to all future generations, this is where we stood in the name of decency, tolerance and friendship, and where we were witness to the indomitability of the human spirit.
Paul VanDevelder, a former Bismarck Tribune photojournalist, is author of "Coyote Warrior: One Man, Three Tribes, and the Trial that Forged a Nation."
