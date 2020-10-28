Paul VanDevelder: A tribute to Marilyn Cross Hudson

Marilyn passed to the other side last week after losing a battle with the scourge. The scourge. COVID-19. The danger here is not in writing too little, but in writing too much. Her life was a big thing. The granddaughter of the revered Mandan/Hidatsa Chief Old Dog, and the daughter of Martin Cross, the MHA tribal chairman who fought Congress' unconstitutional taking of the tribes' treaty lands by the Pick-Sloan Plan in the 1940s, and the lifelong best friend and wife to her high school sweetheart, Kent Hudson, Marilyn carried her heritage with pride, humility, penetrating insight, devotion to justice, and unswerving loyalty, without complaint and on unbent shoulders. Her son, Charles, captured her beautifully: "She had a girl's heart, a woman's power, and a Native Woman's resilience. She was a living link to the stolen Missouri bottomlands and her hometown of Elbowoods. She loved North Dakota, she loved the Fort Berthold Reservation, the MHA people, and her home town of Parshall. She would want us all to accept death as we respect life."