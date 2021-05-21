Patrol IDs driver who died in stolen car chase

Authorities have identified a man who died when the stolen car they say he was driving collided head-on with a semitrailer on Interstate 29 in eastern North Dakota.

The crash happened in a construction zone south of Hillsboro following a police chase at midday Wednesday.

The Highway Patrol identified the driver of the car stolen from Grand Forks as Randy Cole, 31, with no permanent address. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His 24-year-old passenger, Elena Fladeland, 24, no permanent address, was taken to a Fargo hospital with unspecified serious injuries.

The semi driver, Amirtpal Singh, 24, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was treated at a local hospital and released.

The interstate was closed for nearly three hours following the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0