Patrol identifies woman killed in Stark County crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Richardton woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Stark County.

Brooke Hargrove, 23, died when her SUV rolled after it collided with a vehicle driven by a Dickinson woman. The crash occurred between Richardton and Taylor shortly after 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Hargrove and Jacqueline Miller, 33, were eastbound. The cars collided as one passed the other, causing both to spin out. They entered the south ditch and Hargrove's Subaru Forester rolled, the patrol said.

Miller's Jeep Grand Cherokee exited the ditch, crossed the highway and stopped in the north ditch facing west. The patrol did not say if she was injured.

The interstate was wet with scattered slick spots from a combination of rain, sleet and snow, the patrol said.

The crash is still under investigation.

