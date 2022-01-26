Patrol identifies truck driver in fatal crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the driver of a semitrailer involved in a fatal crash near Watford City.

Steven Alderin, 58, of Watford City, was driving a westbound 2014 Peterbilt that was pulling a side-dump trailer on state Highway 23 about 6 miles east of Watford City, the Patrol said. The rig collided with a 2000 Toyota Avalon that was traveling east when it lost control on the icy road and crossed into the westbound lane Tuesday morning.

Alderin attempted to pull to the right shoulder and the two vehicles collided at a right angle partially in the westbound lane and north shoulder, according to the Patrol.

The 16-year-old Watford City boy driving the car died in the crash. The Patrol under state law has not released his name. The crash remains under investigation.

