Patrol identifies men killed in McKenzie crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified two men who died Tuesday in a three-car crash on U.S. Highway 85 west of Arnegard.

Daniel Rivera, 27, of Watford City, and Eduardo Salgado, 29, of Las Vegas, died when the Toyota Tacoma they were in slid out of control on an icy road and struck oncoming traffic, the patrol said.

The Toyota hit a Dodge pickup driven by Jerry Blazicevich, 38, of Watford City. The Dodge was then hit by a Ford F-550 that was behind the Dodge and pulling a gooseneck trailer, the patrol said. Blazicevich was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The occupants of the Ford -- Brian Stone, 42, Bailey Bauer, 20, and William Schaefbauer, 43, all of Arnegard -- were not injured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0