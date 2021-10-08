 Skip to main content
Patrol identifies man killed in crash near Steele
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a man killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Steele.

Bryan Helder, 58, of Pettibone, died when his Dodge pickup truck left state Highway 3, went in the west ditch and rolled about 8:30 a.m., the patrol said.

Helder was alone the vehicle. The crash is still under investigation.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

