Patrol identifies man killed in crash near Steele

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a man killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Steele.
Bryan Helder, 58, of Pettibone, died when his Dodge pickup truck left state Highway 3, went in the west ditch and rolled about 8:30 a.m., the patrol said.
Helder was alone the vehicle. The crash is still under investigation.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
Crime and Courts Reporter
