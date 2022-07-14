Patrol identifies Hazen woman killed in crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Hazen woman killed Tuesday when the pickup she was riding in was rear-ended by another pickup.

Christina Anderson, 42, died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 94 near the Oriska rest area.

Anderson was a passenger in a westbound pickup that was pulling a flatbed car trailer in the right lane, according to the Patrol. The driver, 46-year-old Kimberly Bennett, and a 14-year-old girl, both from Hazen, were transported to a Fargo hospital.

The trailer and pickup were struck about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday by a 2017 GMC pickup driven by Wyatt Staloch, 26, of Jamestown, who fled the scene, the Patrol said. Authorities found and arrested Staloch later that day. He faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Other charges are pending, the Patrol said.