Patrol identifies driver killed in Mountrail County crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified one of two people killed Monday in a crash north of New Town.

Garrett Hoelscher, 23, of Ross, was driving west on 50th Street Northwest in a Polaris Ranger UTV when he attempted to cross Highway 1804. The Ranger was struck on the passenger side by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup driven by Geran Rick, 31, of Lignite, the patrol said.

Hoelscher and a passenger, a boy from Ross, died at the scene. The patrol did not identify the boy or release his age. Rick was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation by the patrol. The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department and New Town Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

