Passenger boardings up at North Dakota airports in January

Passenger boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports during January were up nearly 12% over the same month in 2018.

Nearly 100,300 people boarded planes in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown during the month, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

All airports saw an increase in boardings except Grand Forks.

Bismarck saw an increase of 11.8%, Dickinson a jump of 13.5% and Williston an increase of 5.4%.

