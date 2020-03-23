Passenger boardings up at North Dakota airports in February

Passenger boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports during February were up nearly 12.8% over the same month in 2019.

More than 105,000 people boarded planes in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown during the month, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

All airports saw an increase in boardings. Bismarck saw an increase of 12.6%, Dickinson a jump of 24% and Williston an increase of 6.9%.

Year-to-date boardings at the eight airports are up 12.3% over 2019. They're up 12.2% in Bismarck.

