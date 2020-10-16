Parts of North Dakota in for snowy weekend; Bismarck on southern fringe of system

Many North Dakotans are likely to wake up to a white weekend, though the chances are less in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The first measurable snow of the season is expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Northern parts of the state are expected to see the brunt of it -- as much as half a foot along a diagonal line from Crosby in the northwest to Carrington in the southeast.

A couple of inches is expected from Williston to Washburn. Less than an inch is forecast for the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The system is sweeping from western Canada over the Northern Rockies and into the Northern Plains, with heavy snow expected in parts of Montana and Wyoming and a band of 3-6 inches from northeastern Montana into northern Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.

"Snow across the U.S. will begin Friday night across western Montana into northern Wyoming as cold air surges down the east slopes of the Canadian Rockies into the western High Plains," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said.

The snow is likely to make roads and sidewalks slick, according to forecasters. It's expected to end Saturday morning, but northwest winds gusting to 20 mph could blow it around.

