Pandemic scraps, stalls, scales back North Dakota summer fests

Volunteers are working out how to safely host Mandan Rodeo Days and the Art in the Park Festival in July, Frank said.

Canceling or postponing summertime events has a "substantial" economic and social impact, according to Frank.

"We are very cognizant of the impact of not hosting these events on the ability for small businesses to generate much-needed revenue over the summer months," she said. "But on top of the risk of losing revenue ... these events bring people together to celebrate, and that's something that is priceless, really."

Taxes and guidance

Tourism is North Dakota's No. 3 industry, comprising $3 billion of visitor spending in 2018. Outdoor recreation is traditionally the No. 1 tourism driver for North Dakota, but events and festivals are close behind, state Tourism Division Director Sara Otte Coleman said. From March 15 to May 16, North Dakota lost $428 million in visitor spending, she said.

Of that, $21 million is lost local tax revenue, according to Otte Coleman.

"Even if you just think about that number, those are dollars that help sustain the destinations, whether it's by funding their chambers (of commerce) or their convention and visitor bureaus or whether there's infrastructure programs in place," she said.