From energy to education to elections, the coronavirus pandemic colored every aspect of life in North Dakota in 2020.

Everywhere from drilling rigs to elementary school classrooms to hospitals to the halls of the Capitol, COVID-19 held sway, influencing -- and in some cases dictating -- what couldn’t occur, what could occur and the ways things could occur.

It has brought out the best in people -- displays of hearts have become commonplace -- and the worst, with some people and businesses openly flaunting state and federal recommendations and mandates, and some people directing harassment and threats via social media to public officials involved in the pandemic response.

The pandemic has had the unusual -- Gov. Doug Burgum giving nearly 100 public briefings in a span of months; exasperation -- no handshakes, nursing home visits or holiday get-togethers; the horrific -- more than 1,200 coronavirus-related deaths in the state; and hope -- the first vaccinations arrived in mid-December.

Burgum during a recent public briefing noted the arrival of vaccines and antibody therapy treatments, an increase in rapid testing, and a sharp decline in active cases, test positivity rate and hospitalizations.

"We can see a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the end of the pandemic, and part of that is because of the great work that all of you are doing, but it’s also because we’ve got new tools in our toolkit,” he said, adding later that "We can have a lot of optimism that 2021 is going to better and different than 2020."

Election 2020

One of the COVID-19 deaths -- David Andahl, 55, of Baldwin -- led to a political war the likes of which the state has likely never seen. Andahl, publicly backed by the deep pockets of Burgum, won a Bismarck-area House seat despite his death from COVID-19 a month earlier. Burgum handpicked a replacement, but the state Supreme Court ultimately ruled against the governor and in favor of the appointment of the district Republican party -- longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who has clashed with Burgum in the past over budget issues.

The battle over the District 8 seat didn’t hurt the first-time governor at the polls, however. He and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, both Republicans, cruised to a second term, defeating Democrats Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig in the November general election with 66% of the vote.

That's not a total surprise -- Republicans kept their dominance in the Legislature and state offices in the general election that drew a record number of voters, and two-thirds of those voters supported President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

The November election saw even more intrigue, with some matters ending up before North Dakota's Supreme Court. Justices struck a measure from the ballot that sought to write many new election processes into the state constitution. The court also blocked Democratic-NPL insurance commissioner candidate Travisia Martin from the ballot, ruling she fell short of a five-year residency requirement for executive branch officials, and then derailed the party's effort to put another candidate on the ballot.

Pandemic and politics aside, here are some other top stories in the Bismarck region and in North Dakota this year.

Power plant

Great River Energy announced that it intends to close Coal Creek Station in McLean County in 2022 after years of financial woes unless it can find a buyer for the largest coal-fired power plant in North Dakota, an effort state officials are helping facilitate. Several companies are reportedly considering acquiring the plant and the transmission line that runs from it to Minnesota. Coal Creek and the adjacent Falkirk Mine that feeds the plant with coal together employ nearly 750 people.

Protests and rallies

Protests around the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police spilled into North Dakota. Hundreds gathered in downtown Bismarck to honor Floyd's life and show solidarity with others around the country protesting racial injustices against Blacks. A couple of days later, hundreds marched from east Bismarck to the Capitol to protest Floyd's death.

Supporters of Trump also turned out in force in the lead-up to and aftermath of the presidential election -- filling the Missouri River and Lake Sakakawea with hundreds of boats in preelection parades and gathering in the hundreds at the Capitol for a Stand With Trump rally after his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Dakota Access Pipeline

Legal battles over the Dakota Access Pipeline dragged on for a fourth year.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, siding with American Indian tribes who oppose the project out of environmental fears, ordered the pipeline shut down -- a decision later overturned by a federal appeals court. While the battle continues in both courts, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has launched an extensive environmental study ordered by Boasberg.

Meanwhile, state-held documents related to the company that built the Dakota Access Pipeline and the company that handled security during construction are the subject of two lawsuits -- one by a nonprofit online news outlet that wants access to the records, and one by pipeline developer Energy Transfer, which wants back what it considers to be “confidential, proprietary, and privileged documents.”

Separately, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor threw out one of three lawsuits alleging excessive force by law officers during pipeline protests in 2016 and 2017. And North Dakota regulators approved the proposed expansion of the pipeline, which involves building a pump station in Emmons County to help push up to twice as much oil through the line every day.

Oil downturn

The pandemic sent oil demand and prices plummeting last spring. North Dakota's daily oil output fell 15% from March to April, the largest drop ever recorded from one month to the next. The summer ended with the lowest gasoline prices North Dakota had seen in 16 years. State officials later approved using $66 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid to put people back to work in the oil fields plugging abandoned wells and fracking new wells. Some in the environmental community viewed it as a bailout for the oil industry.

Other news of note:

Organizers of the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the Badlands announced they had raised $100 million for construction, unlocking $50 million in state money for an operations endowment.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler pleaded guilty to drunken driving in March but easily won reelection in November, getting 59% of the vote.

Federal investigators concluded that pilot error is the probable cause of a 2018 Bismarck Air Medical crash in Morton County that killed all three people aboard.

Two large apartment fires in Mandan displaced residents. Both were caused by discarded smoking materials. In August, a 36-unit building in the Sunset Bluffs complex caught fire, a year after a 42-unit building in the complex was destroyed. In September, all 50 units of the four-story Lewis and Clark Apartments on West Main Street were evacuated due to a fire. No serious injuries were reported in either blaze.

Longtime Bismarck State College President Larry Skogen retired at the end of June, passing the baton to Doug Jensen, former president of Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois. Skogen had served as BSC president since 2007.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

