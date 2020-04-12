Pandemic may define wants vs. needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s an old saying I can’t attribute to anyone in particular, something along the lines of thinking how you’d feel if you lost everything you had -- family, friends, possessions, shelter -- then got it all back the next day.

It’s meant to give perspective, I suppose. We eye the things we want, sometimes looking past the fact that we should be content because we have what we need. If all of those things we needed -- really needed -- were gone for a day, how much more would we appreciate them if we got them back? And those conveniences and services -- things we could do ourselves but choose not to -- do we take them for granted? We hardly think about them until they’re gone.

It seems like a lot of things went away recently. Some we needed, some we just wanted. We’ll get some back, but some we won’t.

This thought struck when I asked my daughter, a ninth grader, about her homework, the communication between student and teacher, the process in place as schools were closed and distance learning opened. It was less than a week after she started schooling from home.

“Would you rather be in school?” I asked. She hardly paused.

“Yes,” she said.