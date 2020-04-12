Pandemic may define wants vs. needs

There’s an old saying I can’t attribute to anyone in particular, something along the lines of thinking how you’d feel if you lost everything you had -- family, friends, possessions, shelter -- then got it all back the next day.
It’s meant to give perspective, I suppose. We eye the things we want, sometimes looking past the fact that we should be content because we have what we need. If all of those things we needed -- really needed -- were gone for a day, how much more would we appreciate them if we got them back? And those conveniences and services -- things we could do ourselves but choose not to -- do we take them for granted? We hardly think about them until they’re gone.
It seems like a lot of things went away recently. Some we needed, some we just wanted. We’ll get some back, but some we won’t.
This thought struck when I asked my daughter, a ninth grader, about her homework, the communication between student and teacher, the process in place as schools were closed and distance learning opened. It was less than a week after she started schooling from home.
“Would you rather be in school?” I asked. She hardly paused.
“Yes,” she said.
The idea of a week or two off was a schoolkid’s dream. Staying at home and doing homework for a couple of months, well, not so much. And then when the social aspect is gone -- the laughs, the stories -- everything has changed. She’s handling the situation. She’s getting her work done. But it’s not the same.
It’s there for adults too, though maybe in different ways. I’ve made myself put my hands behind my back when approaching someone, if you can call 6 feet much of an approach. I grew up with the simple handshake, and it’s something I value. It’s always been a given when meeting or greeting someone. But I can’t do it now, and I dislike the idea that a virus or disease -- some unseen foe -- has taken away a basic show of respect.
My wife laments the fact that her hair is too long and will soon be more than one color. Her nails, too, will have to suffer for a time, because they apparently can’t be trimmed or painted inside the home. There are two babies, a toddler and a 3-year-old on her side of the family, but she can’t travel to go hold or hug them. We miss the impromptu restaurant suppers and the events we planned to attend this spring.
The sting is much deeper for other people. I feel bad for the seniors who won’t have a graduation ceremony, the athletes whose seasons were cut short, the boys and girls who will miss a prom, the families who have to improvise a way to grieve a lost loved one, the brides whose wedding days are in limbo. Even the women’s basketball team from the University of South Dakota -- the greatest rival of my alma mater -- has my sympathies. Their trip to the postseason, one in which they were likely to leave a mark, was yanked from underneath them.
That surprise 90th birthday party for my mom will have to wait. We’ll mark the day with a parade of sorts, perhaps singing happy birthday as she listens from a second-floor balcony at St. Gabriel’s.
I worry about my retirement account and would worry more if I looked at it. But meager though it is, it’s there.
We miss store shelves full of toilet paper, which until now was never a thought.
But there should be some contentment. The roof over my head isn’t gone. There’s still some meat in the freezer. My family will be here when this passes. We don’t run out for restaurant meals, but we’ve spent time together as we cooked. The outdoors are still a great opportunity and now double as a socially distant destination. City workers are still picking up our garbage. Emergency workers are still responding, despite the uncertainty that comes with each call. Medical workers are on the front line, still taking care of us.
That old normal -- old in this case being about a month ago -- may not have been perfect. But in a lot of ways it looks pretty good about now.
Our perspectives on a few things will change as we weather this pandemic. If they don’t, they probably should.
Newsroom Notebook is an occasional column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.
